Declo’s Edgar takes play of the week

DECLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In the KMVT prep football Play of the Week for Week 7, Declo’s Deagon Edgar’s pick-six takes the top spot.

In the second quarter of Friday night’s game against Nampa Christian, Edgar intercepted a Landon Cheney pass and took it back to the house.

The Hornets did fall in the matchup, 28-20.

