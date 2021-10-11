Declo’s Edgar takes play of the week
Deagon Edgar took an interception back to the house in Friday night’s game against Nampa Christian
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 8:58 AM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DECLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In the KMVT prep football Play of the Week for Week 7, Declo’s Deagon Edgar’s pick-six takes the top spot.
In the second quarter of Friday night’s game against Nampa Christian, Edgar intercepted a Landon Cheney pass and took it back to the house.
The Hornets did fall in the matchup, 28-20.
Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.