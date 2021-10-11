Advertisement

Ex-Idaho lawmaker charged with rape booked into Boise jail

Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, right, a Republican from Lewiston, resigned after an intern alleged he raped her.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:08 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A former Idaho lawmaker charged with rape was been booked into a jail in Boise on Friday.

Online records show Aaron von Ehlinger was booked into the Ada County Jail Friday afternoon, KBOI-TV reported.

He is facing charges of rape and forcible penetration by the use of a foreign object. He was arrested in Georgia Sept. 25 on a “fugitive from justice” charge in connection with a warrant in the case.

Von Ehlinger was a Republican state representative from Lewiston, Idaho when a 19-year-old legislative intern reported that he brought her to his apartment under false pretenses and raped her.

Previously, von Ehlinger has denied all wrongdoing and maintained he had consensual sexual contact with her.

A legislative ethics committee found that von Ehlinger engaged in “behavior unbecoming” and said they would support a vote to remove him from the Idaho Statehouse. He resigned from office before the vote was held.

The Idaho warrant, issued Sept. 9, would have allowed him to be out of custody after his arrest as long as he posted bond. But von Ehlinger did not turn himself in over the subsequent two weeks.

If he is convicted of the charges, von Ehlinger could face up to life in prison and be required to register as a sex offender.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

