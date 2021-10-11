Idaho Red Cross blood shortage continues

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The American Red Cross is still experiencing an emergency blood shortage.

Earlier in the year, KMVT reported the organization was experiencing shortages of blood that caused the lowest post-summer blood supply drop in the last six years. Blood donor turnout has also decreased by around 10% as summer came to an end.

In light of the shortage, the Red Cross is urging people, particularly those with type O blood, to donate their blood. Those who do in the month of October will receive a link to claim a free Zaxby’s signature sandwich or a $5 gift card to a merchant of their choice. All donors who give between Oct. 11 and Halloween will receive the $5 dollar gift card.

Below is a list of days and dates that you can donate blood:

BLAINE

Hailey

Oct. 29: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Community Campus, 1050 Fox Acres Road

Ketchum

Oct. 30: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Wood River Community YMCA, 101 Saddle Road

CASSIA

Burley

Oct. 19: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Burley LDS Stake Center, 2050 Normal Ave.

Oct. 20: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., View LDS Church, 554 S. 490 E.

Oct. 22: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Impact Athletic, 1150 E 16th St.

Oct. 26: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Hampton Inn Burley, 560 Hampton Drive

TWIN FALLS

Twin Falls

Oct. 20: 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., La Quinta Inn, 539 Pole Line Road

Oct. 21: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Amazing Grace Fellowship, 1061 Eastland Drive N.

Oct. 22: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., XrossWay Fitness, 1385 Parkview Drive #102

Oct. 23: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N.

Oct. 28: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., La Quinta Inn, 539 Pole Line Road

