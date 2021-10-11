Judge OK’s Chad Daybell’s request for change of venue, suggests Ada County

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — This story is courtesy of our sister station KBOI in Boise. An eastern Idaho judge has granted Chad Daybell a change of venue request in the murder case of his wife and two stepchildren.

Judge Steven Boyce granted the change in venue Friday, suggesting the trial be moved from Fremont County to Ada County.

“Having fully considered factors including but not limited to the population base from which to draw jurors, courthouse facilities and staffing of required personnel, courtroom availability for a multi-week high profile case, ability to house and transport in-custody defendants, control of citizen and media attendance, and jury security and accommodations during the trial, the Court concludes that Ada Couldy would provide the best opportunity to conduct the trial in this case,” the judge stated.

Daybell has been charged with murder for the deaths of Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow, and his former wife, Tammy Daybell.

Lori Vallow Daybell’s case remains on hold. Judge Boyce committed her to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare back in June.

Copyright 2021 KBOI. All rights reserved.