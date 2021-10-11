Advertisement

Judge OK’s Chad Daybell’s request for change of venue, suggests Ada County

Daybell has been charged with murder for the deaths of Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow, and his former wife, Tammy Daybell
Chad and Lori Daybell marry two weeks after his wife dies in her sleep
Chad and Lori Daybell marry two weeks after his wife dies in her sleep(Gray tv)
By CBS2 News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 12:02 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — This story is courtesy of our sister station KBOI in Boise. An eastern Idaho judge has granted Chad Daybell a change of venue request in the murder case of his wife and two stepchildren.

Judge Steven Boyce granted the change in venue Friday, suggesting the trial be moved from Fremont County to Ada County.

“Having fully considered factors including but not limited to the population base from which to draw jurors, courthouse facilities and staffing of required personnel, courtroom availability for a multi-week high profile case, ability to house and transport in-custody defendants, control of citizen and media attendance, and jury security and accommodations during the trial, the Court concludes that Ada Couldy would provide the best opportunity to conduct the trial in this case,” the judge stated.

Daybell has been charged with murder for the deaths of Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow, and his former wife, Tammy Daybell.

Lori Vallow Daybell’s case remains on hold. Judge Boyce committed her to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare back in June.

Copyright 2021 KBOI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Container ship
Supply chain issues being felt in Southern Idaho
Photo courtesy Idaho Governor's Office
Former Gov. Butch Otter responds to McGeachin’s executive orders
St. Luke’s provides update on Magic Valley Medical Center
St. Luke’s provides update on Magic Valley Medical Center
Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell are seen in police mugshot photos. (Courtesy police photos)
New evidence released in Vallow case
Police badge
Idaho authorities say two suspicious deaths may be linked

Latest News

Chobani donates more than 1,000 pumpkins to the Idaho Food Bank
Chobani donates more than 1,000 pumpkins to Idaho Foodbank
Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin is running for governor.
Press club drops contempt request against Idaho Lt. Gov.
ICL report raises concerns over nitrate and phosphorous levels
New report raises water quality concerns for Magic Valley
Existing police station originally built in the 1920's
Jerome holds ground-breaking for new police station