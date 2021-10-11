Advertisement

Marijuana dispensary opens in Jackpot

Town of Jackpot hopes dispensary rejuvenates area hurt by pandemic
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:40 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JACKPOT, Nevada (KMVT/KSVT) — On a snowy October morning in Jackpot Nevada, people lined up for the opening of Thrive Cannabis Marketplace; the first of its kind in Jackpot.

“For me, it’s a great opportunity because I smoke weed and it’s close,” said Jackpot resident Robert Shinaberger.

Shinabarger used to travel to Elko for marijuana. Now, he can walk and get it.

Robert wasn’t the only one rolling up to Thrive. At least 20 people were lined up at the opening time at 8 a.m. One customer waited at least an hour outside in the elements prior to opening.

“We hope to see traffic just continue to build. We hope to see our staff continue to grow their knowledge and for the community to know we’re here,” said Retail operations manager Makinzey Marracco.

Marracco says around 70% of the employees are from Jackpot currently. On opening day, they say the IDs they saw weren’t all local.

“We’ve seen a lot from all over. Actually, the furthest one we’ve seen today is from Texas. So it’s fun to see people travel far and wide.” said Marracco.

As KMVT has reported in the past, the town of Jackpot hopes this business brings a much needed lift to the economy and morale of a town decimated by the COVID-19 pandemic

