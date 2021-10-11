Advertisement

Nye County inmate back in jail after fleeing rehab center

Kennedy is facing DUI and reckless driving charges in a March freeway crash in Beatty that killed three members of an Idaho family
Kennedy was taken in without incident
Kennedy was taken in without incident
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:32 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nevada (AP) — A Nevada inmate who escaped by cutting off his ankle monitor is back in custody.

KLAS-TV in Las Vegas reported Monday 33-year-old Tyler Kennedy returned to Westcare Harris Springs Ranch Rehabilitation Center in Clark County to seek shelter from the weather.

Officers from several agencies immediately surrounded the area. Kennedy was taken in without incident.

Nye County sheriff’s officials said officers had been searching for Kennedy for nearly 36 hours.

Kennedy is facing DUI and reckless driving charges in a March freeway crash in Beatty that killed three members of an Idaho family, including a 12-year-old girl.

He had been authorized by the court to attend the rehab center with an ankle monitoring bracelet.

Detention officers noticed on Saturday the monitoring device indicated he was outside the designated boundaries.

They went to make contact with Kennedy and found him missing and the ankle monitor cut.

