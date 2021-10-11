Police issue amber alert for missing boy

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Police in Jerome are looking for a missing 6-year-old boy. They say the boy was last seen on the 300 block of East Avenue in Jerome.

The boy, Kingston James Solis, is described as wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, and a black and red avengers backpack. They say the suspect, Lucy Elena Mendoza, is a 40-year-old white woman. She is described as being 5 feet tall with black hair and brown eyes.

She is driving a white 2018 Kia Stinger hatchback/fastback with the license plate ROXIEE. Her direction of travel is unknown. Police say the suspect may be at any location with free wifi. Anyone with information is urged to call 208-324-4328.

The missing boy is described as a six year old with a gray hoodie and blue jeans (Jerome Police Department)

