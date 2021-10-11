Twin Falls Canal Company to shut off irrigation water on Oct 15

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Canal Company is shutting off the water for irrigation users starting on Friday, Oct 15.

The Twin Falls Canal Company tells KMVT the reason for this is because they are already looking to fill up their reservoirs for next year.

The lack of precipitation and extremely hot summer caused them to have to cut their water back this summer for users in the beginning of July and then again in the middle of August.

Currently, the reservoirs they use are only at 11% capacity.

They are hoping for a very wet winter this year.

“We have great big gates up at Milner Dam and we have a dam tender that lives up there. He will go out there on the 15th and shut the gates at Milner, and then again the following morning. We have another dam tender at Murtaugh Lake and she will go out and shut the gates at Murtaugh,” said the general manager of Twin Falls Canal Company Jay Barlogi. “Like I said it will take a couple of days to drain out of the system and for the canals to dry up.”

This will affect everyone who has pressurized irrigation or uses canal water.

