Blood supply levels hit lowest in six years

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The American Red Cross has the lowest post-summer blood supply in six years. Now, it is declaring an emergency need for donors after low turnout to begin the typically busy fall.

The universal blood type, O-negative, is at critically low levels with just a half-day supply readily available. The Red Cross strives to have at least a five-day supply of O-negative blood on hand.

The Red Cross has been at emergency levels of available blood for over three weeks now and is pleading with the public to help.

“Nationwide, we need to collect about 10,000 more units of blood a week over the next month to get our inventory where it needs to be,” said Matthew Ochsner of the American Red Cross. “It’s a pretty urgent, pretty serious need right now,” he continued.

Throughout the month of October, the Red Cross is offering $5 gift cards as an incentive for donating but Ochsner says the best incentive is the three lives you can save each time you donate.

