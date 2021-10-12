Advertisement

Butchers arrive in Twin Falls for meat cutting competiton

Butchers gathered in Twin Falls Monday to take part in the first round of the National Meat Cutting Challenge(Ryan Osborne)
By Steve Kirch
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 8:25 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With sharp knives and steady hands, six butchers arrived in Twin Falls Monday to compete in the first round of the National Meat Cutting Challenge.

Each participant received 30 to 40 pounds of beef consisting of one sirloin, one filet and one ribeye to cut.

In the timed competition, meat cutters were judged on quality, yield, and speed. The winner was the cutter who yielded the most steaks with the highest quality cut in the least amount of time.

The top scoring challengers in each region will advance to the semi-finals in Nashville, Tennessee. The winner of the national competition receives a grand prize of $20,000 and is crowned meat cutter of the year.

The National Meat Cutting Challenge is part of the meat hero program created in 2001 to recognize the daily efforts of Texas Roadhouse meat cutters. In an average year, they cut about $1 million worth of meat and spend seven to eight hours a day cutting meat in the 35-degree walk-in cooler.

