CDC says trick-or-treating is safe this year

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With Halloween approaching, many may be wondering if it will be safe to take your kids trick-or-treating. This year, the CDC says it is.

Dr. Fauci and the CDC say that trick-or-treating will be safe this year as long as you go with people you normally see such as your siblings and parents. Halloween parties on the other hand are not a good idea because those are typically indoors.

Being outside in the fresh air, however, is healthy for children. Brianna Bodily with the South Central Public Health District says to still take precautions because the virus is still rampant in this community, but she wants kids to go out and enjoy the holiday.

“From a disease contagious standpoint, the CDC’s guidance right now is it is likely low risk for people that are vaccinated,” said Bodily. “For people who are unvaccinated, they say go out and get vaccinated. You still have a few weeks before Halloween hits, so you can be protected and you don’t have to worry about that as much as you go out and do all of your Halloween activities,” she continued.

She says it can also be fun to try to incorporate a mask into your costume or come up with a creative way to have your child grab the candy, like bringing a candy grabber or creating a candy chute.

