Controlled burns to begin in Northern Idaho

Fire officials say It is likely that smoke will be seen from local communities and along the Highway for several days after implementation
The Salmon Challis National Forest will begin controlled burns in Northern Idaho starting Oct. 12.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 12:06 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEADORE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The North Zone Fuels Program plans to begin fall prescribed fire implementation activities beginning Oct. 12 continuing through Dec. 31.

The first of several project areas being considered is located near Leadore, Idaho and will include pile burning about 150 acres. Pile burning is specifically used to reduce piles of slash generated from past tree thinning.

Fire officials say It is likely that smoke will be seen from local communities and along the Highway for several days after implementation.  They say dense smoke from prescribed fire activities usually occurs when fuel moistures are very high. 

Prescribed fire activities are highly weather dependent, which requires prescribed fire personnel to evaluate short and long term weather conditions and fuel moistures.  This process relies on coordination with the National Weather Service and Air quality regulators to determine the best possible weather conditions that promote smoke dispersal and limit smoke impacts to local and regional communities.

