New online tool created to help veterans access health care

Couple calculating finances together
By Candice Hare
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:02 AM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) — AARP launched a new tool to help veterans, military families and caregivers more easily navigate their health care options.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, of the nearly 123,000 veterans living in Idaho, only 32% have utilized their earned VA health care benefits.

AARP’s Veterans and Military Families Health Benefits Navigator was created to help families learn more about the VA and Department of Defense health benefits. Families can also see how to apply for and enroll in VA health care via this tool.

AARP Idaho’s State Director Lupe Wissel said this tool is a one-stop shop that is necessary because navigating health care benefits can be complicated for veterans.

“When you look at all the different programs they have to navigate it can be very confusing,” Wissel said. “For example, ‘do I qualify for VA healthcare?’ ‘What about Tricare?’ What role does Medicare play?’ What about my private insurance?’”

Wissel added when it comes to healthcare, it is important for veterans, families and caregivers to have one go-to place where they can find the information necessary to answer their questions.

