Advertisement

Southern Idaho are at increased risk for landslides

Last week we saw a minor landslide in the South Hills
Landslides like this one can become more common in areas affected by wildfire
Landslides like this one can become more common in areas affected by wildfire
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:52 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHERN IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) — As the wetter winter months begin to show their effects, areas in Southern Idaho especially those devastated by wildfire, are at an increased risk for flash floods and mudslides.

Last week we saw a minor landslide in the South Hills which only slightly affected traffic in the area. But what could a major slide mean for our area?

According to Kelsey Brizendine from the Bureau of Land Management, in areas affected by wildfires, a little bit of rain could prove catastrophic. With drought conditions like those we’ve seen in Southern Idaho, soils are less receptive to quick flashes of rain. Add that to an area with low vegetation or a burn scar and just a bit of moisture could mean a flood or landslide.

“If you come into an area and you notice that it’s a very steep terrain and you notice that on either side of that burned area there’s a lot of vegetation but that burned area doesn’t have any, then there is a pretty good chance that any type of moisture could trigger a flash flood or a slide of some sort,” said Brizendine.

Brizendine added the most important thing you could do before heading out to an at-risk area is check forecasts and have a plan. She added it’s important to know before you go.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Container ship
Supply chain issues being felt in Southern Idaho
Amber Alert Generic
Amber Alert cancelled for missing Jerome boy
Photo courtesy Idaho Governor's Office
Former Gov. Butch Otter responds to McGeachin’s executive orders
St. Luke’s provides update on Magic Valley Medical Center
St. Luke’s provides update on Magic Valley Medical Center
Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell are seen in police mugshot photos. (Courtesy police photos)
New evidence released in Vallow case

Latest News

The COVID-19 pandemic should now be called an endemic.
Officials say COVID-19 should be considered an endemic
This year, the blood supply is lower at this time of year than it has been since 2015.
Blood supply levels hit lowest in six years
Kids are getting ready to go trick or treating. (WHSV)
CDC says trick-or-treating is safe this year
Idaho's unemployment rate stands at 2.9%.
Idaho governor eyes more day cares to solve worker shortage