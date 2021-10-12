Southern Idaho are at increased risk for landslides

SOUTHERN IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) — As the wetter winter months begin to show their effects, areas in Southern Idaho especially those devastated by wildfire, are at an increased risk for flash floods and mudslides.

Last week we saw a minor landslide in the South Hills which only slightly affected traffic in the area. But what could a major slide mean for our area?

According to Kelsey Brizendine from the Bureau of Land Management, in areas affected by wildfires, a little bit of rain could prove catastrophic. With drought conditions like those we’ve seen in Southern Idaho, soils are less receptive to quick flashes of rain. Add that to an area with low vegetation or a burn scar and just a bit of moisture could mean a flood or landslide.

“If you come into an area and you notice that it’s a very steep terrain and you notice that on either side of that burned area there’s a lot of vegetation but that burned area doesn’t have any, then there is a pretty good chance that any type of moisture could trigger a flash flood or a slide of some sort,” said Brizendine.

Brizendine added the most important thing you could do before heading out to an at-risk area is check forecasts and have a plan. She added it’s important to know before you go.

