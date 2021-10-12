Superintendent Ybarra looks to help schools with substitute teaching shortages

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As many area school districts continue to struggle with teachers out sick and a lack of substitutes, Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra is looking to help.

Ybarra, who lives in Mountain Home, will substitute teach on multiple days this month at elementary schools in Mountain Home and Glenns Ferry.

On why she chose to step back into the classroom, Ybarra said via a press release “With teachers out sick and a serious shortage of substitutes during the pandemic, Idaho districts and schools truly need this help. Plus, it is always wonderful to get back in the classroom - my natural habitat.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.