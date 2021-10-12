Advertisement

Superintendent Ybarra looks to help schools with substitute teaching shortages

“It is always wonderful to get back in the classroom - my natural habitat”
Idaho Education Superintendent Sherri Ybarra being interviewed in the KMVT studio (Source: KMVT...
Idaho Education Superintendent Sherri Ybarra being interviewed in the KMVT studio (Source: KMVT file image)(KMVT)
By Candice Hare
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:07 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As many area school districts continue to struggle with teachers out sick and a lack of substitutes, Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra is looking to help.

Ybarra, who lives in Mountain Home, will substitute teach on multiple days this month at elementary schools in Mountain Home and Glenns Ferry.

On why she chose to step back into the classroom, Ybarra said via a press release “With teachers out sick and a serious shortage of substitutes during the pandemic, Idaho districts and schools truly need this help. Plus, it is always wonderful to get back in the classroom - my natural habitat.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Container ship
Supply chain issues being felt in Southern Idaho
Amber Alert Generic
Amber Alert cancelled for missing Jerome boy
Photo courtesy Idaho Governor's Office
Former Gov. Butch Otter responds to McGeachin’s executive orders
St. Luke’s provides update on Magic Valley Medical Center
St. Luke’s provides update on Magic Valley Medical Center
Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell are seen in police mugshot photos. (Courtesy police photos)
New evidence released in Vallow case

Latest News

Twin Falls Canal Company to shut off irrigation water on Oct. 15
Twin Falls Canal Company to shut off irrigation water on Oct. 15
Chobani donates more than 1,000 pumpkins to Idaho Foodbank
Chobani donates more than 1,000 pumpkins to Idaho Foodbank
Indigenous Peoples' Day
Indigenous Peoples' Day
Butchers gathered in Twin Falls Monday to take part in the first round of the National Meat...
Butchers arrive in Twin Falls for meat cutting competiton