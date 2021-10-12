Advertisement

Wood River boys advance in Great Basin Conference soccer tourney

Wolverines will play at Twin Falls Wednesday
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:58 AM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In a loser-out match of the Great Basin Conference boys soccer tournament, fourth-seeded Wood River handled Burley 5-0.

The match was moved from Hailey to Sunway Soccer Complex in Twin Falls due to poor field conditions in Hailey.

Wood River will play at Twin Falls Wednesday.

Burley is eliminated.

Girls loser-out score:

Mountain Home 3, Jerome 0

