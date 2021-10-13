Advertisement

Authorities investigate fatal hit-and-run in Blaine County

Authorities are investigating a fatal hit and run in Blaine County.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:07 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Authorities are investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Blaine county. Police say a person was found lying in the road on State Highway 75 at Golden Eagle Drive.

Deputies say they found 30-year-old Dylan James Heuring dead in the roadway. Investigators say they found debris at the scene and injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle did not remain on scene, but both the vehicle and the driver were located a short time later. No further details are being released.

