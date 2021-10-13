Behind the Business: Brown’s Furniture

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Since 1919, one furniture store has been running strong right in the heart of downtown Twin Falls.

Claude Brown home furnishings has been a fixture of the downtown area for quite a long time.

“We’ve been in business since 1919, so 102 years,” said owner Mike Brown. “Claude came up here from Draper, Utah and started selling like ice chests and things, and just kind of started getting into furniture. Each generation has kind of put its kind of little twist on it,” Brown continued.

From ice chests to a large furniture and carpet cleaning store, Brown’s large fourth-generation project has a carpet cleaning and restoration side to the business. “With the cleaning business it kind of morphed into a restoration business,” said Brown. “So we do a lot of fire, water, mold, wind, things like that. So full restoration that’s kind of what the 4th generation has added to put a little touch on the carpet cleaning business,” he continued.

And that’s what Brown says makes them most unique. “We’ve kind of, I guess kind of touched on all corners with the flooring, the furniture, the cleaning, and restoration. If a house floods then we’re able to get there and we have obviously the flooring and the furniture to replace that and people come by and come and invest in flooring for furniture,” he said.

“We obviously have a service to take care of that investment with the carpet cleaning,” he continued. Like all businesses, Claude Brown’s is also dealing with a shortage.

“Furniture. A lot of our sitting furniture is American made and they’ve had their shortages, which is kind of a trickle-down effect so we’ve been putting in orders last December and are just now starting to get some of those in,” said Brown.

