Blaine County School Board discusses vaccine mandate

(KMVT)
By Steve Kirch
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:27 PM MDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Blaine County school board trustees discussed a proposal that would require all district employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19 who don’t qualify for a religious or medical exemption. Those discussions came during an emotional school board meeting this week.

They are still exploring and discussing possible solutions to keep kids in school for the remainder of the school year as well as keeping staff safe and healthy. This, as COVID-19 remains rampant in the county.

In September, the trustees voted in favor of implementing a vaccination policy for all new hires. The board didn’t vote on the proposal, and the board chairman says they may never need to, but they want to have something in place in case COVID-19 starts to impact kids’ ability to attend school.

Right now, school attendance is above 90%, but some board members feel the proposal is an unnecessary overreach.

“They are wearing mask like we asked,” said Blaine County School Board trustee Amber Larna. “We have not seen school spread, and I feel at this point there is no reason we should be considering a mandate at this point.”

“If it becomes necessary for us to move forward with student achievement to adopt this policy, again I am speaking for myself, I am behind it all the way,” said Blaine County school board Chair Keith Roark.

The school district human resource officer says according to a recent survey, more than 85% of respondents say they are fully vaccinated.

