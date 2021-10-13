CSI’s Taosoga honored following big conference wins

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho is enjoying a three-game win streak for the second time this season, as the Golden Eagles set up a rematch with Salt Lake Community College.

CSI is coming off wins over Colorado Northwestern, then No. 4 Snow College and the College of Southern Nevada. The Golden Eagles are in a three-way tie for second place in the Scenic West Athletic Conference.

Sophomore Savannah Taosoga is the SWAC Player of the Week for her performances last week. She tallied 26 kills against Snow for 11th most all-time and then 17 kills against Southern Nevada.

The weekly honor is the first for the Hawaiian native. She leads the team with 151 kills, averaging 3.43 per match.

The last time CSI played Salt Lake the Golden Eagles won the first set, but then lost the next three. The Golden Eagles had a better hitting percentage than the Bruins in that match, but they gave up 15 aces and fell behind early in two of the four sets.

Salt Lake is on a 16-game win streak dating back to August 27 at the Florida tournament.

But CSI head coach Jim Cartisser feels confident in his current rotation.

“We finally got everybody on the floor that I kind of envisioned that we could have due to sickness and injury and everything, it’s really taken this long,” Cartisser explained. “It really gives me a lot of hope this season that the fact we’ve shown we can beat anybody.”

CSI goes to Salt Lake on Wednesday and Western Wyoming on October 19 before a home match against Colorado Northwestern on the 21.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.