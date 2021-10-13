Advertisement

Fleming has 31 assists in Gooding’s win over Buhl; 3A roundup

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 12:14 AM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Reece Fleming dished out 31 assists to go along with six kills and Gooding defeated Buhl, 3-1 (25-21, 25-18, 22-25, 25-14), in Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference action.

Alx Roe had 13 kills and 19 digs, serving 100% from the line. Izzie Stockham added 10 kills and 15 digs, while Kiera Patterson tallied 4 kills, 3 blocks and 10 digs.

OTHER 3A SCORES

Kimberly 3, Declo 1: (25-7, 25-19, 25-18)

