Advertisement

Gov. Little declares October Idaho Health Care Worker Appreciation Month

Little will be traveling throughout the Gem State this week to thank healthcare workers
FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2019 photo, Idaho Gov.-elect Brad Little answers a reporter's question...
FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2019 photo, Idaho Gov.-elect Brad Little answers a reporter's question at the State Capitol building in Boise, Idaho. The Idaho Department of Labor said Thursday, April 9, 2020, that nearly 78,000 people have filed claims since mid-March. Little issued an emergency declaration on March 13 because of the virus and a statewide stay-at-home order on March 25. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger, File)(Otto Kitsinger | AP)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:16 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Monday, Governor Brad Little declared the month of October to be Idaho health care worker appreciation month.

For the month, Little is urging Idahoans to “seek out the health care workers in their lives and communities and show their respect, appreciation, and support for the sacrifices health care workers are making to get us through an unprecedented public health crisis,” Little said in a press release.

Little will be traveling throughout the Gem State this week to thank healthcare workers. As of Wednesday, Idaho has recorded 3,157 deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 804,000 Idahoans have been fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Amber Alert Generic
Amber Alert cancelled for missing Jerome boy
Photo courtesy Idaho Governor's Office
Former Gov. Butch Otter responds to McGeachin’s executive orders
St. Luke’s provides update on Magic Valley Medical Center
St. Luke’s provides update on Magic Valley Medical Center
Thrive Cannabis Marketplace opened Monday morning
Marijuana dispensary opens in Jackpot

Latest News

Many are hoping the trend continues into the Winter.
Southern Idaho sees record year for tourism
Caldwell Fire Marshal Alan Perry told the Idaho Press the blaze was controlled as of around 5...
Large fire damages Idaho Darigold plant
Southern Idaho saw a record year for tourism
Southern Idaho sees record year for tourism
FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, three vials of the Moderna COVID-19...
Officials say COVID-19 should be considered an endemic