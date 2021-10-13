Gov. Little declares October Idaho Health Care Worker Appreciation Month

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Monday, Governor Brad Little declared the month of October to be Idaho health care worker appreciation month.

For the month, Little is urging Idahoans to “seek out the health care workers in their lives and communities and show their respect, appreciation, and support for the sacrifices health care workers are making to get us through an unprecedented public health crisis,” Little said in a press release.

Little will be traveling throughout the Gem State this week to thank healthcare workers. As of Wednesday, Idaho has recorded 3,157 deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 804,000 Idahoans have been fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.