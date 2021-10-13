Health district says hospitals get funding for COVID-19 cases but don’t profit from it

Advertisement

“I think what you’ll see, constantly, is a concern for the patient.”
By Layne Rabe
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:25 AM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As COVID-19 continues to ravage Idaho and with the state under crisis standards of care, some are questioning if hospitals are padding their COVID-19 rates to get more funding.

Putting you first, we spoke with the South Central Health District to see if this was true. Brianna Bodily with the health district says hospitals only get more funding for COVID-19 cases because of the high cost of treatment for the virus.

She tells KMVT that hospitals don’t make money from COVID-19, but get funding for the very high costs of treating COVID. She said there is extra personal protective equipment that is needed when treating COVID-19 and it becomes extremely expensive if a patient needs to be on a ventilator.

“I think what you’ll see, constantly, is a concern for the patient,” said Bodily. “Not a concern about the money, not a concern about their overall image. But a concern that there is care available to every Idahoan who comes into the hospital and needs it.”

According to Healthcare Finance, the average cost of hospital care for COVID-19 patients without insurance ranges from $51,000 to over $78,000.

