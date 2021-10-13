Hemp-based industry coming to Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Ketchum-based company Hempitecture broke ground today in Jerome for its new headquarters. Hempicture will produce hemp insulation products.

Hemp is a new industry offering promise in Southern Idaho after the Gem State became the last to legalize industrial hemp over the summer.

While the product can’t yet be grown in the state, as Idaho awaits approval from the USDA and ISDA, Ketchum-based company Hempitecture broke ground Wednesday. CEO Mattie Mead says having the opportunity to have an American-based supply chain is an invaluable part of his production, providing stability and strengthening the community.

”We can actually grow industrial hemp here in the Gem State, use it in our nonwoven products, and really localize our supply chain,” said Mead. “In turn, we’re actually strengthening rural communities, rural economies, and providing opportunities to farmers across the rocky mountain northwest.

Hemp products are more environmentally sustainable and, once local production begins, very cost-efficient.

