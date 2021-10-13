Idaho drivers seventh worst in the nation

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A study from QuoteWizard shows that the state of Idaho has the seventh-worst drivers in the nation. The study evaluated two million insurance quotes from around the nation.

The overall quality of drivers was evaluated based on the number of accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and citations. States considered the worst had the highest number of driving incidents.

The state of Iowa ranked as having the worst drivers in the nation. North Dakota, Virginia, California, and Alaska rounded out the top five. Last year, Iowa ranked as the 23rd best driving state in the union, ranking high in every statistical category in the QuoteWizard study.

The study did not explain Idaho’s seventh-ranked rating.

