Kimberly, Sun Valley teams advance to district championship

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:06 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Kimberly girls soccer team is one match closer to their first district championship in program history after knocking off Buhl in the semi-final, 2-1.

Buhl’s gave her team a 1-0 lead in the opening minutes of the match.

The Bulldogs (15-0-2) responded with goals by Madison Smith and then Abby Blunt. Bella Osterman assisted both goals.

Bulldogs outshot the Indians (10-7-1) 35-9, but the Indians were mainly able to keep the ball out of the net. Buhl had a solid defense and shut down Bulldogs many scoring opportunities in the second half. Bulldogs were ahead 2-1 at final whistle.

Sun Valley 2, Wendell 0: The Trojans (10-5-2) held the Cutthroats (14-4-0) scoreless till the 38th minute of the first half of the game. SVSC was able to score off a corner kick by Maya Lightner. Then Mia Hansmeyer put one in during the second half of the match.

Next Up:

Thursday, October 14:

Sun Valley vs. Kimberly: District Championship at 4 p.m.

Buhl vs. Wendell: Loser-out game at 4 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Sun Valley 4, Filer 2: Nils Galloway scored two goals, while Braden Buchanan and Walker Pate added the other goals for the Cutthroats. With the win over the Wildcats (7-8-3), Sun Valley improves to 15-1-2.

Kimberly 3, Buhl 2: The Bulldogs (8-8-2) took the lead in the first half up 2-0 over the home team Buhl (10-6-2). In the second half, Buhl recovered with goals by Sophomore Francisco Garcia and Senior Teo Sanchez. 9 minutes into overtime, Kimberly scored the winning goal with a bouncing free kick.

Next up?

Thursday, October 14:

Kimberly vs. Sun Valley: District Championship at 4 p.m.

Filer vs. Buhl: Loser-out game at 4 p.m.

