Large fire damages Idaho Darigold plant

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 9:48 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CALDWELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Fire crews from multiple cities had a large fire under control at a Darigold processing plant in downtown Caldwell Tuesday afternoon after several hours, authorities said.

The fire was reported just after 2:30 p.m., according to Canyon County dispatch. Darigold officials wrote on the company’s social media accounts that based on initial reports, everyone at the plant was believed to be accounted for and safe.

Caldwell Fire Marshal Alan Perry told the Idaho Press the blaze was controlled as of around 5 p.m. Tuesday and that about 80 employees were evacuated.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Several agencies responded including fire crews from Nampa, Caldwell and Parma. Workers with the Idaho Power utility company were also at the scene.

“The plant itself produces dried milk,” Caldwell Fire Deputy Chief Steve Donahue said. “So there are dust products and also containers and things like that.”

Darigold operates 11 processing facilities throughout the Northwest. The Darigold plant is one of the community’s largest employers, with between 250 and 300 employees, according to the city’s website.

