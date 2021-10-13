Oakley avenges loss to Lighthouse; local scores

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Julia Magana produced 22 digs, while Lacee Power added 27 assists and Oakley defeated conference foe Lighthouse Christian School, 3-1 (25-18, 9-25, 25-13, 25-21).

Addie Mitton posted 12 kills, Falon Bedke added five blocks, while Kylan Jones scored 5 aces.

Despite winning the first set, Oakley fell behind to Lighthouse Christian in the second set and had to regroup. The Hornets came out on fire in the third, inevitably winning the set as well as the fourth to capture the match.

OTHER SCORES

Murtaugh 3, Raft River 0: (25-22, 25-15, 25-16)

4A VOLLEYBALL

Wood River 3, Twin Falls 1: (14-25, 27-25, 25-21, 25-21) Charlie Loomis led the Wolverines with 5 aces and 15 digs. Kadance Jacobson, Willa Laski, and Sidney Wilson all contributed 9 kills each in the win.

Wood River 3, Burley 1: (22-25, 25-10, 25-22, 28-26) Sidney Wilson led with 13 kills and 3 block assists. Willa Laski had 8 block assists, 12 kills and 2 aces. Jette Ward served tough with 4 aces and also had 11 digs.

The Wolverines finished the regular season with a perfect conference record of 12-0.

Canyon Ridge 3, Jerome 0

Minico 3, Mountain Home 1

2A VOLLEYBALL

Valley 3, Wendell 1

1A DII VOLLEYBALL

Sun Valley Community School 3, Carey 1

