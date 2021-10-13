Advertisement

Social Security cost-of-living adjustment largest in decades as inflation jumps

FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo people watch as the sun sets from the Presidio in San...
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo people watch as the sun sets from the Presidio in San Francisco. Rising inflation is expected to lead to a sizeable increase in Social Security's annual cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for 2022. Exactly how much will be revealed Wednesday morning after a Labor Department report on inflation during September, a data point used in the final calculation.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:44 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of retirees on Social Security will get a 5.9% boost in benefits for 2022. The biggest cost-of-living adjustment in 39 years follows a burst in inflation as the economy struggles to shake off the drag of the coronavirus pandemic.

The COLA, as it’s commonly known, amounts to $92 a month for the average retired worker, according to estimates released Wednesday by the Social Security Administration. That marks an abrupt break from a long lull in inflation that saw cost-of-living adjustments averaging just 1.65% a year over the last 10 years.

With the increase the estimated average Social Security payment for a retired worker will be $1,657 a month next year. A typical couple’s benefits would rise $154 to $2,753 per month.

The increase affects household budgets for about 1 in 5 Americans, nearly 70 million people, including Social Security recipients, disabled veterans and federal retirees.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert Generic
Amber Alert cancelled for missing Jerome boy
Photo courtesy Idaho Governor's Office
Former Gov. Butch Otter responds to McGeachin’s executive orders
St. Luke’s provides update on Magic Valley Medical Center
St. Luke’s provides update on Magic Valley Medical Center
Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell are seen in police mugshot photos. (Courtesy police photos)
New evidence released in Vallow case
Thrive Cannabis Marketplace opened Monday morning
Marijuana dispensary opens in Jackpot

Latest News

The study showed 42 percent of girls said they worry about being made fun of for playing with...
Lego plans to remove gender stereotypes from toys
FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2005 file photo, trays of printed Social Security checks wait to be...
EXPLAINER: Why Social Security cost-of-living adjustment will jump next year
FILE - This Feb. 9, 2019 file photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store...
Tensions rise as US seeks answers from Tesla over no recall
A man rides his bike past the closed main entrance of the international border bridge that...
US to reopen land borders in November for fully vaccinated