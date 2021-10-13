Advertisement

Southern Idaho sees record year for tourism

Magic Mountain Ski Report owner Suzettte Miller says she is still seeing increased traffic in her area
By Steve Kirch
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 8:00 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) — Southern Idaho saw a record year for tourism this summer and some are hoping the wave continues into the winter.

“I just feel right now because of COVID people are wanting to be outdoors,” said Magic Mountain Ski Report owner Suzette Miller.

Miller says she is still seeing increased traffic in her area.

“There are more campers, there is more people doing outdoor things,” she said.

Southern Idaho tourism executive director Melissa Barry attributes it to neighboring states having stricter COVID-19 policies in place and not being as wide open as Idaho.

“For the first time ever we were the fifth most popular destination in all of Idaho,” said Barry. “We beat out Sun Valley, we beat out Boise. We just did really, really well in getting people to realize the magic of Twin Falls and our surrounding area.”

Miller says her resort also had a record setting season last year, seeing more than 15,000 skiers and snowboarders.

Idaho had a dry summer this year and Miller and others are concerned the trend will continue into the winter, disrupting the wave of tourists coming into the area as well as locals looking to get outdoors.

“We had a season where we didn’t open to January 21st,” said Miller. “You always have to be open for the holidays because that’s when you get the most people and make the most money.”

She says right now she and her husband are busy running the haunted swamp in Twin Falls for Halloween and they don’t want to pray for snow just yet.

“I feel we jinx ourselves just a little bit because we have the haunted swamp and we just want to get through the haunted swamp,” said Miller. “So I tell the kids as soon as the haunted swamp is over you can start the snow dance.”

