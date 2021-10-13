Trial for Steve Pankey begins

GREELEY, Colorado (KMVT/KSVT) — The trial for former Idaho Gubernatorial candidate Steve Pankey has begun in Colorado. Pankey has been charged with the murder of 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews.

Matthews’s family testified after opening statements. The prosecution’s first three witnesses are set to be her Mom, Dad, and sister. Matthews first went missing in December of 1984 only to have her remains discovered by construction workers in 2019.

Prosecutors say she died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

