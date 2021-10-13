Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office update on missing juvenile

TWIN FALLS COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office released the below statement regarding a missing female juvenile runaway:

Twin Falls County Deputies and surrounding area agencies are currently searching for a female juvenile runaway following reports that she took the family vehicle on the evening of October 10, 2021. Deputies have searched eighteen locations and followed multiple leads to this point.

Our agency takes every report of a missing child seriously. Sadly, most runaways don’t want to be found, making our efforts more difficult. In the last 12 months we responded to 41 calls for service identified as runaways, and 66 calls for service for missing persons.

