Aspen Dental to provide free dental care to veterans

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Aspen Dental locations nationwide will be providing free dental care to military veterans on Nov. 6th to recognize Veteran’s Day.

For Magic Valley residents, the nearest location is on 532 Pole Line road east in Twin Falls. They say the event is made to honor their service and break down barriers to healthcare as many veterans are ineligible for dental benefits through the Veterans Administration.

It will be from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. To make an appointment, call 1-844-277-3646. Advance appointments are required.

