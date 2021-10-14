Boise State hopes to stop nation’s top rushing offense

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Boise State is coming off a momentous win over BYU, stunning the 10th ranked team in the country and ending their hopes of participating in the College Football Playoff.

The Broncos now prepare for a 5-1 Air Force team and a return to Mountain West Conference action. BSU leads the all-time series, 6-3, winning the last four against the Falcons.

Air Force boasts the top-ranked defense in the Mountain West, giving up only 16.2 points per game and they’re third in the league with 18 sacks.

Boise State’s defense is only giving up just shy of 22 points per game, but they’re tied with Hawaii with most interceptions in the conference at eight.

Air Force loves to run the ball, averaging 341.3 yards per game, that’s tops in the nation with a whopping 24 touchdowns on the ground. Brad Roberts is sixth in the nation with 680 yards.

But if BSU can contain the run game, like they did in Provo, they’ll be back in the win column against Mountain West foes.

“If we don’t stop the dive, if we don’t stop the run, we got no shot because that’s what these guys do for a living, that’s what these guys do for a living,” exclaimed assistant head coach/defensive line coach Frank Maile. “So it’s going to be the most physical, the most disciplined team on our schedule right now is this football team right now, the only way we can beat them is at their own game, so we got to be more disciplined, we got to attack the line of scrimmage and be more physical than these guys up front.”

The Broncos/Falcons kick off Saturday at 7 p.m.

