Coaches hope Bachmeier builds off of “best football game this year”

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Even though Hank Bachmeier only threw for 172 yards in Boise State’s win over BYU, Offensive Coordinator Tim Plough called it Bachmeier’s “best football game this year.”

Bachmeier is in his third season as the Broncos quarterback. Even with his experience, the signal-caller is coming off an interesting first half of the season.

Despite having solid numbers, 11 touchdowns and 4 interceptions, he’s made some crazy ‘John Wayne’ plays, according to Plough.

The Broncos want more of what Bachmeier did against BYU.

“He checked 15 plays at the line of scrimmage during that game,” Plough said. “15 times during the game he got into a different play. That’s what professional quarterbacks do.”

Hank didn’t turn the ball over at all against BYU, only the second time in six games this season.

Boise State will hope for a similar performance against an Air Force team Saturday that tends to dominate time of possession.

