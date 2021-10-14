Developers unveil lofts in downtown Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Developers unveiled the main avenue lofts in downtown Twin Falls on Thursday.

Partners of Galena, Mofi, Mountain West Bank Pivot North, CSDI construction, and the city of Twin Falls gathered at the downtown city commons to unveil the work being done on the six-story building.

The first two stories will be used for retail and restaurant space. The top four levels will consist of 44 studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments.

Bill Truax, the CEO of Galena, believes this building will be a great compliment to the city hall and Twin Falls city commons.

“But what we hope is that this will be a benchmark for future projects here,” said Truax. “It shows that residential is an option. Residential is something that is necessary for downtowns that thrive.”

He there will be about 20,000 square feet of commercial office and retail space.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.