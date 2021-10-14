Emmalee Acheson returns home

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Emmalee Acheson, a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since last week, returned home to her family earlier Thursday morning.

The family called KMVT Thursday morning to say their daughter returned home around 9 a.m. They would like to thank the public for their help.

Acheson was one of several teens in the area reported as missing. It comes after Rheannon Timmone, another 14-year-old girl was safely located Wednesday night.

