Governor Little declares October Idaho Hunger Awareness Month

IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) — Governor Brad Little has proclaimed the month of October as Hunger and Food Security Awareness Month across Idaho. This was done with the hope of highlighting and strengthening the partnerships between community leaders and groups that work together to address hunger in the Gem State.

According to Feeding America, over 11% of Idahoans may be food insecure this year. The rate of those potentially facing food insecurity is even higher among Idaho’s children.

The Idaho Hunger Relief Task Force said the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted many facets of our lives including food insecurity. Supply chain disruptions have additionally affected food insecurity, as it has made it more difficult and costly for people to purchase some necessary items.

They also said hunger is visible in all of Idaho’s communities, but there are ways those who have the means can help.

“It’s important to identify resources that are in your local communities,” said Christina Tierney of the Idaho Hunger Relief Task Force. “There are food pantries and there are food banks that are available to provide emergency services.”

The Idaho Hunger Relief Task Force also invites the public to attend their Summit on Idaho Hunger and Food Security on Oct 21. The event, held virtually, aims to bring together leaders statewide and identify the next steps towards solving Idaho’s hunger problem.

More information on the virtual summit can be found here.

