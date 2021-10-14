Advertisement

Hailey will keep mask mandate in place for another 30 days

Ketchum, Sun Valley, Bellevue, and Blaine County all have similar health orders in place for face coverings
Residents in the city of Hailey are required to wear face masks, or risk getting fined. KMVT...
Residents in the city of Hailey are required to wear face masks, or risk getting fined.(KMVT/KSVT Jake Manuel Brasil)
By Steve Kirch
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 7:29 PM MDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The city of Hailey will keep its mask mandate in place for another 30 days.

The city council was considering having a mask mandate in place for 90 days that would last into the new year, but some council members thought that was just too long and felt a 30-day extension was more appropriate. The council’s decision was not a unanimous one, as one council member wanted it extended for only two weeks.

In September, the city council voted unanimously to re-implement its mask mandate for indoor and outdoor public places when social distancing isn’t possible due to rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the county.

Some residents who attended the meeting argued that a mask mandate is unnecessary in Hailey.

“And it appears to me that masks are not working at all,” said one person at the meeting. “Every day that I go to work, I hear people coughing, I hear people sneezing. So I am like ‘are these really working’?”

“I have friends who have autoimmune disorders due to cancer and they are fighting every day for their lives,” said another attendee. “And I just don’t think it’s a big deal to go into a public space and wear a mask in consideration of others.”

Ketchum, Sun Valley, Bellevue, and Blaine County all have similar health orders in place for face coverings.

