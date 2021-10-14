Hailey will keep mask mandate in place for another 30 days

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The city of Hailey will keep its mask mandate in place for another 30 days.

The city council was considering having a mask mandate in place for 90 days that would last into the new year, but some council members thought that was just too long and felt a 30-day extension was more appropriate. The council’s decision was not a unanimous one, as one council member wanted it extended for only two weeks.

In September, the city council voted unanimously to re-implement its mask mandate for indoor and outdoor public places when social distancing isn’t possible due to rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the county.

Some residents who attended the meeting argued that a mask mandate is unnecessary in Hailey.

“And it appears to me that masks are not working at all,” said one person at the meeting. “Every day that I go to work, I hear people coughing, I hear people sneezing. So I am like ‘are these really working’?”

“I have friends who have autoimmune disorders due to cancer and they are fighting every day for their lives,” said another attendee. “And I just don’t think it’s a big deal to go into a public space and wear a mask in consideration of others.”

Ketchum, Sun Valley, Bellevue, and Blaine County all have similar health orders in place for face coverings.

