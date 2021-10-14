Advertisement

Higher natural gas bills expected this winter

Intermountain Gas Company told KMVT the average residential customer will see a 9% increase
By Candice Hare
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:16 AM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SOUTHERN IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) — With colder weather hitting southern Idaho and natural gas prices soaring worldwide, some are left wondering whether they should expect their heating bills to be higher this winter.

Intermountain Gas Company told KMVT the average residential customer will see a 9% increase — amounting to roughly $3.63 — per month. This is based upon average weather conditions and usage.

The company said they file an annual Purchase Gas Adjustment with the Idaho Public Utilities Commission in which they project their price of natural gas for a 12-month span to best reflect their cost.

They said this year’s filing was approved in August and the new prices have gone into effect as of Oct.1.

