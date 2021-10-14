Advertisement

Idaho Fish and Game to reimburse hunters for wolf kills

FILE - This Nov. 7, 2017 file photo provided by the National Park Service shows a wolf in...
FILE - This Nov. 7, 2017 file photo provided by the National Park Service shows a wolf in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo. Two conservation groups on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 asked the Biden administration to reinstate a federal monitoring program to oversee Idaho’s and Montana’s management of wolves following changes in wolf hunting laws in the two states intended to drastically reduce wolf numbers. (Jacob W. Frank/National Park Service via AP, File)(Jacob W. Frank | AP)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 3:43 PM MDT
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Fish and Game entered into an agreement with the Foundation of Wildlife Management to reimburse hunters for successful harvests of wolves across the Gem State.

Since the species was removed from the endangered species act, Fish and Game have worked to monitor and control the wolf population that preys on livestock, deer, and elk.

According to representatives of Idaho Fish and Game, the agreement is an effort to ensure wolves that pose the largest threat to livestock are the ones targeted by Idaho hunters. They also tell KMVT that recent, more relaxed laws on wolf hunting have yet to have a major impact on the population.

“What we’re seeing is our harvest level is much similar to what we’ve seen in years past,” said Terry Thompson of Idaho Fish and Game. “Now, are we going to see a dramatically increased level of harvest? Time will tell, but right now it’s tracking at pretty much the same level.”

Thompson tells KMVT there will be a constant reevaluation of the program to ensure wolves are controlled and not endangered.

