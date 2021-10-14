McGeachin speaks about Idaho Press Club litigation

AMMON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin held a press conference Thursday in Ammon to set the record straight on her litigation with the Idaho Press Club.

During her press conference, she admonished reporters for not getting the facts straight regarding her Education Task Force and litigation involving the Idaho Press Club. She said her litigation involving them is not a result of her trying to withhold documents that would expose her task force as a fraud, but bad legal advice from the Attorney General’s Office.

McGeachin was represented by Art Macomber who is running for Attorney General of Idaho. Macomber said he was working pro bono today. He stated the Lt. Governor received bad legal advice from the Attorney General’s office in response to the records request and their office should pay the $30,000 in legal fees and cost levied against McGeachin.

McGeachin said it was her intention to protect the identity of whistleblowers and provide the Idaho Press Club with public comments from her task force meeting but redact their identities. However, things did not play out that way.

“Not only has the judge ordered the release of constituents’ identities and personal information, but the judge has also ordered that my office pay the legal fees of the Idaho Press Club,” said McGeachin.

McGeachin says the legal fees represent about 16% of her office’s yearly budget. She also told the media that reports of her being in contempt of court are inaccurate and none of her task force meetings are held in secrecy.

McGeachin did not take questions at the conclusion of her press conference.

