New info surfaces in case of missing Fruitland boy

FRUITLAND, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — New information investigators are saying could be helpful to the search for a missing Fruitland boy has now surfaced.

5-year-old Michael Vaughn has been missing since July when he vanished from a neighborhood in Fruitland. Now, detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying multiple people and vehicles seen on camera.

They say they aren’t suspects or persons of interest but people who they feel can give clues about the case. A Honda Pilot model anywhere from 2016 to 2020 was seen on Southwest 8th street the evening Michael disappeared.

Another car, a 2010 or 2011 was also seen on that same street the day of Vaughn’s disappearance.

