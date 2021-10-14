Police: Officers fatally shoot man after Idaho car chase

MCAMMON, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a man who fired shots on law enforcement and led police from several agencies on a lengthy, high-speed pursuit was killed by officers in McCammon, Idaho.

The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office says the incident began about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday when deputies were called to assist in a chase that started in Caribou County involving a small white pickup truck. Bannock County deputies were told the male driver had already fired several shots at law enforcement officers.

The Idaho State Journal reports deputies from the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho State Police troopers and Soda Springs Police officers also participated in the pursuit westbound on Highway 30 through Lava Hot Springs.

Authorities deployed spike strips to puncture the tires of the suspect’s truck, but authorities say he continued to flee. The vehicle stopped on Highway 30 near the McCammon Interstate 15 exit, police said.

According to a news release, officers fired shots at the suspect after he made a “lethal threat.” The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured.

The Southeastern Idaho Critical Incident Team is investigating.

