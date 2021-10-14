Pomerelle and Soldier look to build off strong ski season’s last year

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The first snow of the season is here. For some, the snow brings thoughts of ski season.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, much has changed. For Soldier Mountain General Manager Paul Alden, this includes the ski industry.

“Since the beginning of COVID-19, the ski industry has kind of reverted to a small area model,” Alden said.

This year, Alden is forecasting a 15% increase in skier days at Soldier mountain. He adds the mountain had significant increases during the ski season last year.

Pomerelle Mountain Resort in Albion also felt the impact.

“With the COVID-19 virus I guess or whatever reason, definitely people were out and about and numbers were great throughout the industry,” said Pomerelle Mountain Manager Zack Alexander. “It wasn’t just at Pomerelle, that was industry-wide.”

In addition, both resorts added another tool in the last month of last season, joining the Indy Pass. The Indy Pass now features 80 smaller to medium-sized ski resorts.

“We saw a lot of guests from all over the country, guests that normally might not even know Pomerelle or have the experience to come across Pomerelle in their normal travels,” Alexander said.

“It brought numerous people who never heard of Soldier before,” said Alden

Alden expects a 60% uptick in Indy Pass use at Soldier Mountain this season.

Founder and President of Indy Pass Doug Fish is anticipating a 300%-400% increase in pass redemptions this year.

Indy Pass has five Idaho resorts and nine resorts a five-and-a-half hour drive or less from Twin Falls.

“We hope to develop more of a market there in Twin Falls, Pocatello, and Boise now that we have more options for people,” Fish said.

Pomerelle lift tickets, season passes, and more are available for purchase on their website. According to a press release, the mountain plans to open as soon as conditions allow.

