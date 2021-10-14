Advertisement

Richfield boasts best regular season finish since 2015; local sports roundup

Tigers are 12-3 headed into postseason play
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 1:14 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHFIELD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Richfield lost the first set to Valley, but came back to take the next three and win the match 3-1 on Senior Night. The Tigers ended their regular season campaign with a 12-3 record.

OTHER SCORES

Canyon Ridge 3, Gooding 2: (23-25, 25-19, 25-23, 11-25, 16-18) For the Senators, Izzie Stockham had 21 kills, 16 digs, Audrey Schilder added 12 kills, 4 blocks, 2 digs, Taylen Comstock produced 20 digs, and Reece Fleming added 48 assists, 9 digs, 1 kill.

Mackay 3, Carey 0

CROSS COUNTRY

Twin Falls’ Stockton Stevens won the Bugtown Invitational at the Purple Sage Golf Course, even breaking a 10-year old school record in the process, with a blistering fast time of 15:26. His fellow teammates had exceptional days as well with senior Blake Crandall getting healthy again as he ran a 16:40. Russell Frampton (16:41), Tony Botch (16:43) Trevor Walter(16:55), Jacob Stevens (17:15) and Matthew Quiroz (17:40) were the rest of the Bruin boys competing today who had great days out on the course.

Three Lady Bruins crossed the finish line in 10th 11th and 12th place having 18 seconds spread. Nolan Dickerson 19:37, Brittany Garling 19:42, Meisha Bingham 19:55. The next two runners were 20th and 21st with a 4 second spread Andrea Maccabee 20:33 and Olivia Oler 20:37. The final two girls were Emma Frampton 21:00 and McKenna Dobbs 21:12 who came across in 26th and 28th.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Deputies have searched eighteen locations and followed multiple leads to this point
Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office update on missing juvenile
Amber Alert Generic
Amber Alert cancelled for missing Jerome boy
Thrive Cannabis Marketplace opened Monday morning
Marijuana dispensary opens in Jackpot
Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell are seen in police mugshot photos. (Courtesy police photos)
New evidence released in Vallow case

Latest News

Make that seven in a row for the Twin Falls Girls Soccer team.
Twin Falls Girls Soccer clinches seventh consecutive district championship; area scores
Twin Falls wins seventh consecutive district championship.
District IV Soccer
Richfield wins sixth straight match
Upset-minded Golden Eagles fall in conference opener to Salt Lake Community College
CSI’s Taosoga honored following big conference wins