Richfield boasts best regular season finish since 2015; local sports roundup

RICHFIELD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Richfield lost the first set to Valley, but came back to take the next three and win the match 3-1 on Senior Night. The Tigers ended their regular season campaign with a 12-3 record.

OTHER SCORES

Canyon Ridge 3, Gooding 2: (23-25, 25-19, 25-23, 11-25, 16-18) For the Senators, Izzie Stockham had 21 kills, 16 digs, Audrey Schilder added 12 kills, 4 blocks, 2 digs, Taylen Comstock produced 20 digs, and Reece Fleming added 48 assists, 9 digs, 1 kill.

Mackay 3, Carey 0

CROSS COUNTRY

Twin Falls’ Stockton Stevens won the Bugtown Invitational at the Purple Sage Golf Course, even breaking a 10-year old school record in the process, with a blistering fast time of 15:26. His fellow teammates had exceptional days as well with senior Blake Crandall getting healthy again as he ran a 16:40. Russell Frampton (16:41), Tony Botch (16:43) Trevor Walter(16:55), Jacob Stevens (17:15) and Matthew Quiroz (17:40) were the rest of the Bruin boys competing today who had great days out on the course.

Three Lady Bruins crossed the finish line in 10th 11th and 12th place having 18 seconds spread. Nolan Dickerson 19:37, Brittany Garling 19:42, Meisha Bingham 19:55. The next two runners were 20th and 21st with a 4 second spread Andrea Maccabee 20:33 and Olivia Oler 20:37. The final two girls were Emma Frampton 21:00 and McKenna Dobbs 21:12 who came across in 26th and 28th.

