Advertisement

Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Holesinsky Vineyard

For James Holesinsky, the idea of establishing a winery in Southern Idaho has been a family...
For James Holesinsky, the idea of establishing a winery in Southern Idaho has been a family dream for years.(KMVT)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:06 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUHL Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There are many forms of agriculture in the Gem State, but winemaking is not the first thing that comes to mind. Holesinsky Vineyard hopes to change that.

Sitting on the canyon rim in northern Buhl, Holesinsky Vineyard is working to put Magic Valley winemaking on the map. For owner James Holesinsky, the idea of establishing a winery in Southern Idaho has been a family dream for years.

“My dad always said that his dad always said this would be a good vineyard,” said Holesinsky. “I kind of just took the legacy, (the) dream and took it to fruition. Now, all these grapes are all about 20-years-old and producing twice the fruit that other vineyards are in terms of tonnage.”

At just 22-years-old, James started planting hundreds of grapevines along the 60-acre plot of land just above the Snake River. Not everyone thought it was the greatest idea though.

Since then, he has seen the concept of Idaho winemaking grow like a vine.

“When I first planted all these grapes everyone thought I was crazy,” he said. “They were saying, ‘you can’t grow grapes in Idaho’, and you know we were having good success up in Boise back where there were only seven wineries in Idaho. Now, I think there is over 40, something like that.”

Those who doubted the possibility of growing a successful winery in the Magic Valley can look to Holesinsky Vineyard’s long track record of success as evidence that all sorts of agriculture belongs in Southern Idaho.

“This is our 20th year at Holesinsky Vineyard. A little breezy out today, but we are full steam ahead,” said Holesinsky. “It’s a little cold harvest this year, but we got about 10-12 tons an acre, which is a record here.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Deputies have searched eighteen locations and followed multiple leads to this point
Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office update on missing juvenile
Amber Alert Generic
Amber Alert cancelled for missing Jerome boy
Thrive Cannabis Marketplace opened Monday morning
Marijuana dispensary opens in Jackpot
Police lights.
KMVT speaks to law enforcement officials about runaway children investigation

Latest News

A car makes its way around a broken tree in San Antonio, Texas as Tropical Storm Hermine brings...
AAA warns lane-keeping, automatic braking features struggle in bad weather
FILE - This Nov. 7, 2017 file photo provided by the National Park Service shows a wolf in...
Idaho Fish and Game to reimburse hunters for wolf kills
One of the children who returned home is 14-year-old Rheannon Timmone
Two runaway minors have returned home
Officer-involved shooting
Police: Officers fatally shoot man after Idaho car chase