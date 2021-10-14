Ski resorts get ready for a new year

SOLIDER MOUNTAIN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Paul Alden is the General Manager of Soldier Mountain. Last year, he says the mountain had a significant increase in skier days.

“The ski industry has kind of reverted to a small area model,” he said. This year, they are forecasting a 15% increase in skiers. Pomerelle also felt the benefits.

“Last year with the COVID virus, numbers are great,” said Pomerelle Mountain Resort mountain manager Zack Alexander. “Definitely people were out and about, numbers were great throughout the industry, it wasn’t just at Pomerelle.”

In addition, both resorts added another tool in the last month of last season joining the indy pass, a ski pass now featuring 80 smaller to medium-sized ski resorts.

“We saw a lot of guests from all over the country, those that might not even know Pomerelle or have the experience to come across Pomerelle in their normal travels,” said Alexander.

Soldier expects a 60% uptick in indy pass use at the mountain this season. The pass’s founder Doug Fish is expecting a 300 to 400% increase in redemptions this year.

“We hope to develop more of a market there in Twin falls, Pocatello and Boise”

