Twin Falls Girls Soccer clinches seventh consecutive district championship; area scores

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Ava Schroeder and Kenzie Mason scored all the offense Twin Falls needed Wednesday in the 2-0 win over Canyon Ridge for the District IV 4A Girls Soccer Championship.

The Bruins won their seventh straight district title dating back to 2015. They also haven’t lost to a conference opponent since the 2016 season.

Canyon Ridge, who finished second in the conference was hoping to disrupt this stronghold their neighbor has over the Great Basin Conference.

OTHER SCORE

Mountain Home 1, Wood River 0: The Tigers have eliminated the Wolverines from contention.

Next Up?

Canyon Ridge will host Mountain Home for a winner-to-state, loser-out game on Friday, October 15.

BOYS SOCCER

Jerome 1, Canyon Ridge 0: The Tigers are the District Champions for the third consecutive season.

OTHER SCORE

Twin Falls 1, Wood River 0 (OT-PK’s)

The Bruins will host the Riverhawks for a winner-to-state, loser-out game on Friday, October 15.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.