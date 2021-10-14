Advertisement

Twin Falls Girls Soccer clinches seventh consecutive district championship; area scores

Make that seven in a row for the Twin Falls Girls Soccer team.
Make that seven in a row for the Twin Falls Girls Soccer team.(Deanne Bailey)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 1:38 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Ava Schroeder and Kenzie Mason scored all the offense Twin Falls needed Wednesday in the 2-0 win over Canyon Ridge for the District IV 4A Girls Soccer Championship.

The Bruins won their seventh straight district title dating back to 2015. They also haven’t lost to a conference opponent since the 2016 season.

Canyon Ridge, who finished second in the conference was hoping to disrupt this stronghold their neighbor has over the Great Basin Conference.

OTHER SCORE

Mountain Home 1, Wood River 0: The Tigers have eliminated the Wolverines from contention.

Next Up?

Canyon Ridge will host Mountain Home for a winner-to-state, loser-out game on Friday, October 15.

BOYS SOCCER

Jerome 1, Canyon Ridge 0: The Tigers are the District Champions for the third consecutive season.

OTHER SCORE

Twin Falls 1, Wood River 0 (OT-PK’s)

The Bruins will host the Riverhawks for a winner-to-state, loser-out game on Friday, October 15.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Deputies have searched eighteen locations and followed multiple leads to this point
Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office update on missing juvenile
Amber Alert Generic
Amber Alert cancelled for missing Jerome boy
Thrive Cannabis Marketplace opened Monday morning
Marijuana dispensary opens in Jackpot
Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell are seen in police mugshot photos. (Courtesy police photos)
New evidence released in Vallow case

Latest News

Richfield rallies to beat Valley, 3-1.
Richfield boasts best regular season finish since 2015; local sports roundup
Twin Falls wins seventh consecutive district championship.
District IV Soccer
Richfield wins sixth straight match
Upset-minded Golden Eagles fall in conference opener to Salt Lake Community College
CSI’s Taosoga honored following big conference wins