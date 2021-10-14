TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Haunted Swamp is in full swing, and they are hoping for a better year this year than last Halloween which might have been a record year for them.

The Haunted Swamp has been in Twin Falls for more than 10 years, and it is owned and operated by the owners of the Magic Mountain Ski Resort who use the Halloween attraction as a fundraiser for their resort.

The swamp has about a mile long trail of spooks and scares, and Oct. 16 is Kiddie Day for young trick or treaters who might be scared of the dark or people in scary masks.

“We do take all the chainsaws and scary costumes out and we replace them with some Disney characters and fun,” said Suzette Miller, the co-owner and operator of the Haunted Swamp. “We have trick-or-treating, and we have games. Its kind of a carnival situation.”

Kiddie Day is from 11a.m. to 3p.m. at Haunted Swamp, which is located along the 600 block of South Park Avenue West.

Twin Falls Haunted Swamp is hosting Kiddie Day Saturday (SK)

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.