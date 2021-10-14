Advertisement

Twin Falls Haunted Swamp is hosting Kiddie Day Saturday

Haunted Swamp
Haunted Swamp(SK)
By Steve Kirch
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 7:49 PM MDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Haunted Swamp is in full swing, and they are hoping for a better year this year than last Halloween which might have been a record year for them.

The Haunted Swamp has been in Twin Falls for more than 10 years, and it is owned and operated by the owners of the Magic Mountain Ski Resort who use the Halloween attraction as a fundraiser for their resort.

The swamp has about a mile long trail of spooks and scares, and Oct. 16 is Kiddie Day for young trick or treaters who might be scared of the dark or people in scary masks.

“We do take all the chainsaws and scary costumes out and we replace them with some Disney characters and fun,” said Suzette Miller, the co-owner and operator of the Haunted Swamp. “We have trick-or-treating, and we have games. Its kind of a carnival situation.”

Kiddie Day is from 11a.m. to 3p.m. at Haunted Swamp, which is located along the 600 block of South Park Avenue West.

Twin Falls Haunted Swamp is hosting Kiddie Day Saturday
Twin Falls Haunted Swamp is hosting Kiddie Day Saturday(SK)

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Deputies have searched eighteen locations and followed multiple leads to this point
Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office update on missing juvenile
Amber Alert Generic
Amber Alert cancelled for missing Jerome boy
Thrive Cannabis Marketplace opened Monday morning
Marijuana dispensary opens in Jackpot
Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell are seen in police mugshot photos. (Courtesy police photos)
New evidence released in Vallow case

Latest News

Residents in the city of Hailey are required to wear face masks, or risk getting fined.
Hailey will keep mask mandate in place for another 30 days
Sheep at Trailing of the Sheep Dog Trials (KMVT)
US drops appeal of ruling banning some sheep grazing
In this undated photo provided by the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office is Shannon...
California mom allegedly hosted teen sex, drinking parties
Blaine County School Board discusses vaccine mandate for all staff.